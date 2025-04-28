Driving down costs - app based car insurance comes to Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zego – the car insurance company specialising in cover for new drivers – has launched a groundbreaking new solution set to transform the way young motorists in Sussex get behind the wheel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a huge win for cash-strapped learners and fresh licence holders, Zego has rolled out its innovative app-based black box insurance, ditching the need for traditional clunky devices. With just a smartphone in hand, Sussex drivers can now track their road skills, prove their safety, and drive down sky-high premiums.

And not a moment too soon – average car insurance costs for young drivers across Sussex have soared to alarming highs. In bustling Brighton, new drivers are facing quotes pushing £2,500 a year, while those in towns like Hastings, Eastbourne, and Crawley are still shelling out between £2,000 and £2,300. Even rural areas like Arundel and Midhurst are not immune, with premiums stubbornly hovering above £1,900.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOW THE ZEGO APP WORKS

CEO of ZEGO Sten Saar

Through the clever Zego Sense app, driving behaviour – such as careful braking, smooth cornering, and sensible speed control – is tracked directly via mobile. Good driving scores are rewarded with hefty discounts, making safer motoring not just smart, but genuinely profitable.

"WE'RE GIVING SUSSEX DRIVERS THE TOOLS TO SAVE," said a Zego spokesperson. "Too many young motorists are priced out of their independence simply because of their age. Our app-based black box technology changes that – putting fairer, personalised insurance within everyone's reach."

Crucially, Zego’s system offers freedom. Unlike some traditional black box policies, there are no harsh curfews or draconian restrictions. Whether cruising back from a late shift or heading out for an evening drive along the coast, safe drivers remain in control.

WHY ZEGO STANDS OUT

Instant journey feedback sent to your phone

sent to your phone Weekly driving scores to measure improvement

to measure improvement Rewards and discounts for high-scoring motorists

for high-scoring motorists Lower renewal costs for consistent safe driving

Zego isn’t just another insurer – it’s a car insurance specialist for new drivers, offering Sussex motorists a fresh, fair alternative to the old ways of pricing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFE DRIVING = SMARTER SAVINGS

Industry experts have praised Zego’s app-based black box insurance as "the future of young driver cover." "At last, companies like Zego are giving new drivers the break they deserve," said one insider. "Proving you’re a safe driver should mean real, immediate savings – and now, in Sussex, it does."

WHO'S ELIGIBLE?

The Zego app-based telematics policy is available for drivers aged 17 to 25 across Sussex. Signing up is easy – no garage visits, no equipment installs, just download and drive.

READY TO HIT THE ROAD?

Search "Zego Sense" today and join. Prove your skills, slash your costs, and drive with confidence – because with Zego, smart drivers always come out ahead.