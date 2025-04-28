Driving down costs - app based car insurance comes to Sussex
In a huge win for cash-strapped learners and fresh licence holders, Zego has rolled out its innovative app-based black box insurance, ditching the need for traditional clunky devices. With just a smartphone in hand, Sussex drivers can now track their road skills, prove their safety, and drive down sky-high premiums.
And not a moment too soon – average car insurance costs for young drivers across Sussex have soared to alarming highs. In bustling Brighton, new drivers are facing quotes pushing £2,500 a year, while those in towns like Hastings, Eastbourne, and Crawley are still shelling out between £2,000 and £2,300. Even rural areas like Arundel and Midhurst are not immune, with premiums stubbornly hovering above £1,900.
HOW THE ZEGO APP WORKS
Through the clever Zego Sense app, driving behaviour – such as careful braking, smooth cornering, and sensible speed control – is tracked directly via mobile. Good driving scores are rewarded with hefty discounts, making safer motoring not just smart, but genuinely profitable.
"WE'RE GIVING SUSSEX DRIVERS THE TOOLS TO SAVE," said a Zego spokesperson. "Too many young motorists are priced out of their independence simply because of their age. Our app-based black box technology changes that – putting fairer, personalised insurance within everyone's reach."
Crucially, Zego’s system offers freedom. Unlike some traditional black box policies, there are no harsh curfews or draconian restrictions. Whether cruising back from a late shift or heading out for an evening drive along the coast, safe drivers remain in control.
WHY ZEGO STANDS OUT
- Instant journey feedback sent to your phone
- Weekly driving scores to measure improvement
- Rewards and discounts for high-scoring motorists
- Lower renewal costs for consistent safe driving
Zego isn’t just another insurer – it’s a car insurance specialist for new drivers, offering Sussex motorists a fresh, fair alternative to the old ways of pricing.
SAFE DRIVING = SMARTER SAVINGS
Industry experts have praised Zego’s app-based black box insurance as "the future of young driver cover." "At last, companies like Zego are giving new drivers the break they deserve," said one insider. "Proving you’re a safe driver should mean real, immediate savings – and now, in Sussex, it does."
WHO'S ELIGIBLE?
The Zego app-based telematics policy is available for drivers aged 17 to 25 across Sussex. Signing up is easy – no garage visits, no equipment installs, just download and drive.
READY TO HIT THE ROAD?
Search "Zego Sense" today and join. Prove your skills, slash your costs, and drive with confidence – because with Zego, smart drivers always come out ahead.