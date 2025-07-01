DSW supports £14.5m financing deal for Worthing-based Futura Financial Services

Worthing-headquartered Independent Financial Advisor (IFA) consolidator, Futura Financial Services Ltd (Futura), has secured a £14.5m debt facility from Shawbrook Bank to support the continuation of its ambitious M&A strategy.

The Debt Advisory team at Dow Schofield Watts (DSW) advised Futura on the debt raise which was focused on securing funding to support the existing business, while providing headroom for further acquisitive growth in line with Futura’s strategy as a leading UK IFA consolidator.

The deal was led by Gavin Harrison, partner in DSW’s Debt Advisory team.

Futura was established in 2020 by Paul Ollerton with a strategy to acquire and support smaller IFA businesses who share the Futura vision to build lasting relationships offering authentic, relevant and valuable advice to clients. With five acquisitions already completed prior to this transaction, the new debt facilities allow Futura to complete the acquisition of a further three firms in addition to providing further headroom for additional M&A activity.

Following a detailed structuring process led by DSW, Shawbrook Bank was identified as the ideal partner for Futura. Shawbrook offers innovative facilities which will help to ensure that Futura has the flexibility to grow and achieve its strategic objectives.

Following completion, Futura employs 32 advisors across nine locations and advises on client Assets Under Management of c.£1.4bn.

Paul Ollerton, CEO of Futura Financial Service, commented: “We’re pleased to have successfully completed this important initiative with the support from Gavin and his team. The new facility enables us to advance our vision of becoming one of the UK’s leading consolidators, offering partner firms a clear path to sustainable growth while safeguarding their legacy and heritage.”

Gavin Harrison, Partner in Dow Schofield Watts’ Debt Advisory Team, said: “Paul and the team at Futura have created an offering that really resonates with IFA principles looking to take the next step in their growth or exit journeys. The new debt facility provides the crucial funding for Futura to continue its growth trajectory, with the ultimate target of building a true competitor of scale in the UK IFA market. Having worked with the team previously, the process was again a genuine pleasure, and we look forward to watching Futura make its mark as a leading name in the sector.”