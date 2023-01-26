East Grinstead family is first in Sussex to connect to UK’s fastest broadband, says Swish Fibre

A family of four from East Grinstead have become the first Sussex residents to connect to ‘the UK’s fastest broadband’, according to Swish Fibre.

The broadband provider said the Morris family from Lingfield Road are renovating their home and wanted access to a powerful broadband connection that could ‘last for decades’.

The company said it is breaking new ground with its future-proofed 10,000Mbps capable full fibre network.

Father Tim Morris said: “I knew I wanted fibre into the premises.”

Tim Morris (centre) with the Swish Fibre team on install day

He continued: “We’re a family of four, we’ve all got iPads, we’re streaming, watching the TV over the internet all of the time, and for me I can see how important it is to futureproof our property as we all start to use more data going forward.”

Tim said he and his wife often work from home while their children do school work online, so he did not want anything slowing them down. He said the experience with Swish was ‘really great’ and said the pre-install survey was easy.

He added: “They worked the install around exactly how I wanted it to be done and on the day of the installation we didn’t have any problems at all with everything completed from start to finish within an hour and a half.”

The UK Government’s Project Gigabit Initiative aims to make 1Gbps capable networks reach 85 per cent of UK premises by the end of 2025. In September last year Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomed the news that 70 per cent of homes and businesses in the south east would have access to gigabit broadband.

Swish said it includes the installation of its state-of-the-art 10,000Mbps ONTs as standard in each home and business. Part-fibre networks cannot provide download speeds far above 80 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps, but full fibre can offer speeds up to 100 times faster.

Swish Fibre co-founder Alistair Goulden said: “The difference between part-fibre or ‘fake fibre’ services and full fibre connections are night and day.”