East Grinstead gardener ‘grows’ support for Parkinson’s UK with Mowers and Shakers gardening business

East Grinstead resident and gardener, Paul Cunningham, 58, founder of Mowers & Shakers, a gardening company that combines passion with purpose, has announced his commitment to donate part of the company’s annual turnover to Parkinson’s UK. This decision comes as part of Paul's determination to raise awareness about Parkinson’s after being diagnosed with the condition in 2022.

Since his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Paul has had to adapt to life with the condition having previously overcome Hodgkin’s lymphoma 34 years ago. His journey has inspired him to prioritise his mental well-being, embracing life changes and focusing on spending time with his family and friends.

Paul said: "Having been through the struggles of cancer and now living with Parkinson's, I understand the importance of resilience.

"I decided to make changes in my life and resign from a stressful job to focus on enjoying life and creating memories with family and friends. Mowers & Shakers became my passion and an opportunity to raise awareness about Parkinson's, its complexities, and to support my mental well-being. I want to use this business to help fund vital research and better care, and spread the message about Parkinson’s.”

Paul Cunningham, founder of Mowers & Shakers, pictured in a local garden (left) and trimming down an overgrown hedge as part of a recent project (right).

Paul’s company, Mowers & Shakers, takes its name from a play on words inspired by the popular Movers and Shakers podcast about Parkinson’s. Paul says he will donate a percentage of his profits to Parkinson’s UK while also using his platform to educate people about Parkinson’s and the importance of supporting people living with the condition.

Paul added: “I believe in the power of knowledge. I’ve always spoken openly about my cancer diagnosis, and I will continue to be transparent about my Parkinson’s journey. Educating people is key – it helps reduce fear and bring understanding, which is why I’m proud to support Parkinson’s UK.”

Katherine Dennis, Community Fundraiser - South at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so thankful to Paul for his decision to donate to Parkinson’s UK and dedicate his business, Mowers and Shakers, to making a difference.With donations like this, it can help fund specialist Parkinson’s care, improve treatments and bring us closer to a cure.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

About Mowers & Shakers

Mowers & Shakers is a gardening business founded by Paul Cunningham, with a commitment to not only providing high-quality gardening services but also raising awareness for Parkinson’s. Paul’s personal experiences with Parkinson’s and his dedication to focus on mental well-being have become the foundation for Mowers & Shakers' mission, which is to create beautiful outdoor spaces while giving back to the community.