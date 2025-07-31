East Grinstead hairdresser finalises at two national awards ceremonies

Jessica Quarmby, co - owner and franchisee of Rush East Grinstead has been announced as a finalist in the several categories at the highly respected Salon Awards 2025, and the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2025, recognising outstanding talent and excellence in the UK & Ireland hairdressing industry. These include: Stylist of the Year, and Colourist of the Year at the Salon Awards; Stylist of the Year, Best for Blonde, Rising Star, and Business Person of the Year at the National Hair & Beauty Awards.

Jessica Quarmby, and her business partner Hannah Sykes are also thrilled to be placed finalist in several salon categories: Best Customer Experience, Best Colour Salon at the Salon Awards, and Best Colour Salon at the Nation Hair and Beauty Awards.

They are also proud of their Consultant in salon, Mollie Monckton for having placed as a finalist in the Salon Awards alongside Jessica.

Both prestigious awards celebrate creativity, technical expertise, and exceptional salon business standards, shining a spotlight on the very best professionals across the country.

Winners will be announced at the glamorous live awards events, a red carpet event at the ICC in Birmingham on 30th August for the HBA's, and another on November 8th in central London for the Salon Awards.

Rush East Grinstead has been serving clients in East Grinstead for almost 9 years, specialising in customer care, expert colour, and precision cuts.

For more information about Rush East Grinstead, head to their website, or instagram account: @rushhaireastgrinstead

1 . Contributed Rush East Grinstead Salon Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hair by Rush East Grinstead Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Team Rush East Grinstead Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Jessica Quarmby, Rush East Grinstead Photo: Submitted