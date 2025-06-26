East Grinstead startup wins South East manufacturing award!

An East Grinstead startup that makes crisps using traditional animal fats has been named Manufacturing & Engineering StartUp of the Year at the 2025 South East StartUp Awards. Talloes, founded by two sisters, produces crisps made from just three natural ingredients potatoes, chicken fat (tallow), and sea salt offering a clean, seed oil free alternative to conventional snacks. The business is part of a growing movement reinventing snack food with simpler ingredients and proudly traditional methods.

Since launching, the brand has gained a loyal customer base and is leading a growing movement away from ultra-processed seed oils.

Co-founder Arita Sadiku said: “We started Talloes in our tiny home kitchen with a love for crisps and a mission to make them better. Winning this award means so much – it recognises all the late nights, all the risks, and all the passion we’ve poured into building something dierent. We’re proud to be putting traditional fats like tallow back on the map, and it’s amazing to see our vision resonate. Next, we’re aiming to grow nationally and expand our range – all seed oil-free, of course.”

Supported by Airwallex, Join Talent and V-Rum, the UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of start-ups across ten UK nations and regions and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy. Entrepreneurship in the South East is thriving, fuelled by a dynamic mix of innovation, talent, and ambition. As one of the UK’s most economically active regions, it is home to a diverse community of founders building high-growth businesses across sectors such as technology, health, creative industries, and sustainability.

The Winners of the South East Startup Awards

Entrepreneurs in the South East are not only creating jobs and attracting investment but also developing solutions with national and global impact. With access to strong transport links, worldclass universities, and a supportive business ecosystem, the region continues to be a powerful engine for new ideas, economic growth, and long-term resilience.

According to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the UK StartUp Awards, this surge in start-up ambition reflects a new generation of entrepreneurs who are not only identifying opportunities but are also building innovative, resilient businesses that are shaping the future of the regional economy.

“When we set up the StartUp Awards, our aim was clear: to recognise the incredible individuals building new businesses across the UK. While large firms often dominate the headlines, it’s the start-ups – the bold thinkers, problem-solvers, and doers – who are quietly driving meaningful change from the ground up. That spirit is especially strong in the South East, where entrepreneurs are combining ambition with innovation to build businesses that deliver both commercial success and positive impact. Whether launching tech-driven solutions, creative ventures, or purposeled enterprises, these founders are helping shape the future of the economy.” “I’m delighted that Talloes has won their category at the awards and I’m looking forward to having them join the ‘best of the best’ from the South East competing at the UK final later this year.”

All regional winners in their category will now progress to the UK StartUp Awards final, taking place at Ideas Fest on September 11th (dubbed the “Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs”) along with the winners from nine other nations and regions.