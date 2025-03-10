East Sussex-based SENNIES nominated for three national awards

SENNIES, the leading UK-based agency connecting families with quality Special Educational Needs (SEN) nannies, teachers, specialists and carers, has been nominated for three national awards.

Established in 2020, SENNIES provides tailored childcare support, training, and inclusive services for businesses and schools, ensuring high standards in SEN care and helping families find the right match for their unique needs.

SENNIES' services extend beyond traditional childcare placement. The company offers tailored support and training programs, not only for families but also for businesses and schools, fostering a more inclusive environment across various sectors.

SENNIES are candidates in the Mission Possible category in The Small Awards - a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, organised annually by Small Business Britain. The category celebrates businesses driven by mission over and above financial performance. This mission will benefit a group, a community or society more widely.

Nominations for the UK Nanny Awards are made, and voted for, by clients and customers to recognise the industry’s shining stars.

The Woman Who Achieves Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business - founder Sandra Garlick MBE says:

“I created these Awards to address all the bad experiences I’d had when I’d entered Awards previously. Think penguin suits, being ignored if you’re not a winner and then absolutely nothing after, not even a photo with my certificate to savour. So I developed something new, an opportunity for women in business (and men too) to come together to network, build relationships, and collaborate, and a place where everyone who enters who is in the room is recognised and celebrated.”

SENNIES CEO and Co-founder, Georgia Sargeant - "Inclusion isn’t optional—it’s essential. As a neurodivergent Super Sennie, I am dedicated to creating opportunities for all children to feel valued, supported, and empowered within their communities."