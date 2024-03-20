East Sussex camping site now hosting weddings after HSBC UK backing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bluebell Coppice, a campsite spanning 15 acres of woodlands, has expanded into the wedding industry following a £1.6 million commercial mortgage refinance from HSBC UK.

The savings from the refinanced deal has enabled Bluebell Coppice to open a 678 sq. ft. barn for weddings and events, and the owners are now in the process of refurbishing an existing lodge to be used as an indoor venue, which is due for completion in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the new events business is expected to boost Bluebell Coppice’s off-season revenue, with the park set to host up to 27 weddings annually, offering exclusive use of the glamping site to couples during off-peak weekends. As a result, revenues are anticipated to increase by £90,000 this year and £200,000 next year.

Bluebell Coppice wedding preview

By lengthening its operational season, Bluebell Coppice will provide extended employment for wardens and cleaners. The site is also recruiting a marketer and administrator for its new events business, and has ambitions to launch an on-site shop and café.

Julie Warren, Owner of Bluebell Coppice, said: “After purchasing Bluebell Coppice in 2019, we were forced to close in 2020 due to Covid, so we didn’t have the trading figures we needed to show profitability. As a result, we had to move from our original bank to a loan provider with high interest rates.

“Switching to HSBC UK has been a game changer. Cutting down our mortgage costs has been a big relief, but more than that, it has given us a chance to grow our business in a way we didn't think possible before. Now we're hosting weddings and events, which is something we've always wanted to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Green, Relationship Manager for Business Banking South East at HSBC UK, added: “We see great potential in the growth plan for Bluebell Coppice and are delighted to have been able to support it through this mortgage refinance. The global glamping market size has been projected to grow annually by 8.7 per cent until 2030 and by branching into the wedding and events sector, the business will be able to boost its profits and take on new staff from the local area.”

Bluebell Coppice offers a variety of accommodations, including camping pitches, glamping bell tents, and woodland lodges. Set within a forest in East Sussex, the site also features a fishing lake.