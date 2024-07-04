East Sussex care executive shortlisted for ‘Influential Business Woman of the Year’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leah Marsh, managing director of Aurem Care, which operates Hailsham House in East Sussex, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Influential Business Woman of the Year category at the National Business Women’s Awards 2024.

She is a regular presence at Hailsham House, supporting and leading the team with a hands-on approach.

Leah, who has nearly 30 years of dedicated service in the social care sector, began her career as a support worker. Her commitment and passion for improving care standards saw her quickly advance through various roles including home management, regional management, and quality roles with some of the UK’s largest care providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her leadership and dedication were particularly highlighted during the Covid pandemic, where she was honoured with the Lockdown Leader Award at the National Business Women’s Awards. Her exceptional contributions have also been recognised with National Awards for Business Heroism and Corporate Leadership.

Leah Marsh

Leah Marsh said: "It is an incredible honour to be shortlisted for the Influential Business Woman of the Year. I consider it a privilege to care for others, whether they reside in our homes or are part of our dedicated team. My commitment to providing the highest standards, both as a care provider and as an employer, remains unwavering.

“I thoroughly enjoy my time at Hailsham House, supporting the team and the individuals who call it home. It’s such a vibrant community, with great facilities including the lovely gardens, lounges, café and a hair salon. It really is a pleasure to be there.”

Under Leah’s leadership, Aurem Care has consistently upheld the values of compassion, excellence, and integrity. Aurem Care is passionate about promoting equality and diversity, and Leah embodies these values by empowering women in the care sector and championing an inclusive workplace. Her vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only shaped Aurem Care into a leading care provider but have also inspired many within the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad