East Sussex community group first not-for-profit to achieve silver accreditation for wellbeing at work

Havens Community Hub CIC became the first not-for-profit organisation to achieve silver accreditation from East Sussex Wellbeing at Work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Wellbeing at Work is an accreditation programme that provides a free framework for employers to improve wellbeing in the workplace and Havens Community Hub CIC have become the first not-for-profit small organisation to achieve the silver criteria for their commitment to their staff and volunteers.

Hub Founder, Paula Woolven, said: "I believe employers, whether commercial or charity, should always invest in the well-being of their staff and volunteers - our greatest assets. When people feel supported and valued, they are more engaged, motivated and productive, improving morale within a positive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Having achieved our bronze award earlier in the year, I'm delighted that our ongoing work has resulted in us achieving silver. We aim to become the first not-for-profit to win the gold award in 2024."