BREAKING

East Sussex community group first not-for-profit to achieve silver accreditation for wellbeing at work

Havens Community Hub CIC became the first not-for-profit organisation to achieve silver accreditation from East Sussex Wellbeing at Work.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Wellbeing at Work is an accreditation programme that provides a free framework for employers to improve wellbeing in the workplace and Havens Community Hub CIC have become the first not-for-profit small organisation to achieve the silver criteria for their commitment to their staff and volunteers.

Hub Founder, Paula Woolven, said: "I believe employers, whether commercial or charity, should always invest in the well-being of their staff and volunteers - our greatest assets. When people feel supported and valued, they are more engaged, motivated and productive, improving morale within a positive environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having achieved our bronze award earlier in the year, I'm delighted that our ongoing work has resulted in us achieving silver. We aim to become the first not-for-profit to win the gold award in 2024."

To find out more or to sign up for free, visit wellbeingatwork.eastsussex.gov.uk

Related topics:East SussexWork