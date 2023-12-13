East Sussex community group first not-for-profit to achieve silver accreditation for wellbeing at work
East Sussex Wellbeing at Work is an accreditation programme that provides a free framework for employers to improve wellbeing in the workplace and Havens Community Hub CIC have become the first not-for-profit small organisation to achieve the silver criteria for their commitment to their staff and volunteers.
Hub Founder, Paula Woolven, said: "I believe employers, whether commercial or charity, should always invest in the well-being of their staff and volunteers - our greatest assets. When people feel supported and valued, they are more engaged, motivated and productive, improving morale within a positive environment.
"Having achieved our bronze award earlier in the year, I'm delighted that our ongoing work has resulted in us achieving silver. We aim to become the first not-for-profit to win the gold award in 2024."
To find out more or to sign up for free, visit wellbeingatwork.eastsussex.gov.uk