East Sussex groundworks contractor leverages new tech in Bexhill

Foxdown Construction are utilising new technology on Vistry Group’s Gateway development project in Bexhill-on-Sea in the South East of England.

Foxdown Construction has acquired seven Trimble® Earthworks machine control kits, two Trimble R750 base stations with Internet Base Station Service (IBSS), Trimble® Business Center

Phillip Matchett, Technical Sales Consultant at SITECH UK & Ireland, commented on the partnership: “We’re thrilled to be working with Foxdown Construction on this project. The Trimble solutions are designed to address the complex challenges faced in large-scale developments like the Gateway project. The combination of machine control systems and software solutions will enable Foxdown to work with precision and efficiency.”

The Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform is designed for excavators and dozers. It offers operators real-time guidance on the position of the machine’s blade or bucket relative to the desired grade, improving accuracy and efficiency.

The partnership between Foxdown construction and SITECH UK & Ireland presents an opportunity for innovation.

“One of the key advantages of Trimble Earthworks system is its ability to maintain accuracy in areas where other GPS systems struggle,” added Matchett. “This means Foxdown can keep their machines operating efficiently, even when working close to buildings or in areas with dense tree cover. The system’s advanced signal processing and error modelling called Trimble® ProPoint provide robust protection against interference, ensuring consistent performance across the entire project site.”

The Trimble® R750 GNSS Modular Receiver provides connectivity, flexibility and scalability to meet the exact needs of GNSS-based workflows. Used as a permanent or semi-permanent base station, it provides GNSS corrections for site measurements and machine control. It also uses the latest Maxwell™ 7 GNSS technology to track all-in-view GNSS constellations and signals, enabling more reliable coverage to keep machines and people up and running.

Complementing the hardware, Trimble Business Center is a powerful office software that transforms field data into high-quality deliverables. It enables surveyors to process data from various sources, including GNSS receivers, total stations, and laser scanners, in a single environment. Trimble WorksManager, meanwhile, is a cloud-based application that facilitates seamless data transfer between the office and field, allowing for real-time project updates and efficient resource management.

“What’s exciting about this partnership is the opportunity it presents for innovation in the housing development sector. As projects grow in scale and complexity, the need for advanced technology becomes increasingly critical. Our solutions not only improve accuracy and reduce rework but also provide valuable data insights that can inform decision-making throughout the project lifecycle,” said Matchett.

Dave Hiscock, Managing Director at Foxdown Construction, expressed enthusiasm about the new technology: “This is our first venture into GPS machine control, and the journey has been extremely positive. SITECH’s support throughout the process has been outstanding, with instant assistance at every step. The training provided to our novice operators has resulted in competency within a day, which is a testament to both the intuitive nature of the Trimble systems and the expertise of the SITECH team.

“The ability to work continuously, regardless of satellite visibility or environmental obstructions, has significantly boosted our productivity. We’re now able to tackle areas of the site that would have previously caused delays or required alternative methods. This technology is transforming how we approach our earthworks and is providing invaluable insights on a project of this scale.”

For more information on how this complete solution helps construction and surveying professionals operate more efficiently, please visit www.sitechukandireland.com.