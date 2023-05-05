A hair salon, which opened just over a year ago, has won two awards.

Hare & Hush was set up in March last year by Louise Phillips and Lianne Dehaverland.

The business was shortlisted as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the categories for Best New Salon and Best Salon Decor in the South East.

It came second place in both categories at the awards ceremony in Birmingham last month.

Hare & Hush is based at Wylands Farm, Powdermill Lane, Battle.

Louise said: “The Covid lockdowns gave us time to reflect and work on their own businesses as self-employed hairdressers and they decided to open their own salon after working together for many years and this is when Hare & Hush was born.

“We are a collaborative of two talented hair stylists with one vision: a luxury experience using the best products to create bespoke hair for you.

“Last summer we won the Muddy Stilettos 2022 Award for Best New Lifestyle Start Up Business in Sussex and then were shortlisted as finalists in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the categories for Best New Salon and Best Salon Decor in the South East.

“Last month we made it through to the top 10 in our district and we attended the red carpet award ceremony on April 22 in Birmingham where we came 2nd in the South East in both categories.

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more and we are so proud of our achievements to date and we feel honoured to have our work recognised at this level. We have recently had Jess join our team who we work alongside with three days a week.

“We are so lucky to have such amazing guests and it’s thanks to them we are able to do what we love each day. Hare & Hush specialises in lived in, low maintenance hair colour and blondes.”

1 . image1 (3).jpeg Louise Phillips and Lianne Dehaverland Photo: Contributed

2 . image5.jpeg Louise Phillips and Lianne Dehaverland Photo: Contributed

3 . image4 (1).jpeg Louise Phillips and Lianne Dehaverland Photo: Contributed

4 . image0 (4).jpeg Louise Phillips and Lianne Dehaverland Photo: Contributed