East Sussex organisation recognised as one of the UK's most exciting firms

Coffin Club UK Ltd, a funeral-education company based in Hastings has been named as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off a wider call to encourage public support for small businesses.

Coffin Club UK which is a funeral education and celebrant training organisation was founded by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer in 2017.

Following a nationwide search, the Hastings firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases 100 of the most impressive independent businesses from across the nation as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on 7 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Kate and Kate of Coffin Club with their skeleton staff, Sven.

Kate and Kate say: "We’re so thrilled to have gained a place in the SmallBiz 100 – it’s such a sought-after campaign, we feel honoured to be one of the representative businesses when so many small companies applied for a place.

"We’re really delighted to have the opportunity to promote, not just our own small business, but all the small businesses up and down the country who we know put their heart and soul into what they’re doing. We’re delighted to be championing small businesses whilst also shining a light on what we do at Coffin club.

"We’re in great local company, too, with Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm and Romney Marsh Wools also making the grade!"

Coffin Club UK will be profiled by the campaign on Saturday, September 28 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s great to celebrate Coffin Club UK as part of this year’s campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“This year’s SmallBiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. Despite the economy turning a corner, the nation’s small businesses continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years and still need significant support to get back on their feet. Small Business Saturday is all about getting the nation to come out in force and show its love for our local businesses.”

With a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign. It was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Since the UK campaign started in 2013, it has reached millions of people and seen billions spent with small businesses on the day itself, with impact that lasts all year round.

Last year, the campaign received support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.