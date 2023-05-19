Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex shop celebrates its success after winning second national award

An East Sussex retailer which has shops in Bexhill, Hailsham and Eastbourne has celebrated after winning its second national award this year.

By Sam Pole
Published 19th May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:28 BST

Independent gift retailer Maybugs has been crowned High Street Hero Award Winners 2023 at a ceremony that took place on May 18.

This award, sponsored by TSB, celebrates the cream of the crop on UK’s high streets.

The Small Awards praised Maybugs for ‘bringing beautiful gifts and homewares to the public across their three shops, and they strive to be at the heart of the local community.’

An East Sussex retailer which has shops in Bexhill, Hailsham and Eastbourne has celebrated after winning its second national award this year.

As well as supporting numerous charitable organisations in 2022, they sponsored Hailsham Hockey Club for a third year and Eastbourne Pride for a second year.

The success comes after Maybugs won the award for Best Retailer Initiative at The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2023 at the Lancaster hotel in London on Thursday, May 11.

The retailer competed against stores from Colchester, Kensington and South Bank, Woodbridge, Rayleigh and Woking on their way to capture the prize.

Maybugs were also a finalist for the Independent Gift Retailer of the Year for London, South, South East and East Anglia but unfortunately did not win the award.

In a statement following the win, a spokesperson for Maybugs said: “Another win for Team Maybugs.

“Our lovely bosses were there on the night to collect the award for High Street Hero!

“Once again thank you everyone for all your lovely messages and support, we did it.

“And thank you once again to all our lovely customers and staff, none of this would be possible without you all.”

