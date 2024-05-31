Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cafe in East Sussex has announced that it will close in the summer.

Sheppard’s Cafe & Restaurant, in East Dean will close in the summer due to financial difficulties, owner Mandy Mulford confirmed.

Mandy said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce, our beloved Sheppard’s will be closing its doors, for good, on June 21st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Constantly rising bills and the impact of the cost of living crisis has got the better of us and we simply can’t afford, in this current economic climate, to carry on.

Sheppard’s Cafe & Restaurant, in East Dean will close in the summer due to financial difficulties, owner Mandy Mulford confirmed. Picture: Sheppard’s Cafe & Restaurant

“There are no words to describe how important Sheppard’s has been to us. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done.

“I am so proud of all that we’ve achieved, from creating an important community hub where new relationships have been born to consistently achieving full five star reviews on all platforms.

“For the next three weeks it would be marvellous to see as many as possible through our doors, so as always… “come on down, it would be lovely to see you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from the local community.

Posting on Facebook, Abi Flynn said: “You guys did something truly remarkable. And I know you will do again. Thank you so much for your beautiful hearts and delicious food.”