East Sussex village café announces it will close in the summer
Sheppard’s Cafe & Restaurant, in East Dean will close in the summer due to financial difficulties, owner Mandy Mulford confirmed.
Mandy said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce, our beloved Sheppard’s will be closing its doors, for good, on June 21st.
“Constantly rising bills and the impact of the cost of living crisis has got the better of us and we simply can’t afford, in this current economic climate, to carry on.
“There are no words to describe how important Sheppard’s has been to us. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done.
“I am so proud of all that we’ve achieved, from creating an important community hub where new relationships have been born to consistently achieving full five star reviews on all platforms.
“For the next three weeks it would be marvellous to see as many as possible through our doors, so as always… “come on down, it would be lovely to see you.”
The announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from the local community.
Posting on Facebook, Abi Flynn said: “You guys did something truly remarkable. And I know you will do again. Thank you so much for your beautiful hearts and delicious food.”
Joanna Shaw Burchartz, also posting on Facebook, said: “I totally get your struggles, it's tough running your own physical business, especially in current times. Very sad to hear you've had to make this decision. I wish you all the best in whatever you all do next.”
