East Sussex village restaurants nominated for best Sussex Restaurant awards

Two restaurants in an East Sussex village have been nominated for the Brighton Restaurants Awards Vote Online.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:05 GMT
Deans Place and The Star in Alfriston have been nominated and will compete against other establishments in the county for the awards.

Both restaurants have been nominated for the ‘Best Staff’ and ‘Best Team’ categories while The Star has also been nominated in the ‘Most Sustainable’ and ‘Best Roast’ category as well.

Nick Harvey, founder of the BRAVOS said: In our seventh BRAVO year, the 2024 BRAVOS are more important than ever for the Sussex hospitality industry. Many businesses will be pushing through the quieter part of the year in anticipation of better times ahead for hospitality and a more prosperous economy.

Deans Place and The Star in Alfriston (Pictured) have been nominated and will compete against other establishments in the county for the awards. Picture: Google MapsDeans Place and The Star in Alfriston (Pictured) have been nominated and will compete against other establishments in the county for the awards. Picture: Google Maps
"The BRAVOS give the public the chance to positively celebrate and support their independent venues that are so important to us and this is what makes Brighton and Sussex unique."

Voting for BRAVO 2024 started on February 1.