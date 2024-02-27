East Sussex village restaurants nominated for best Sussex Restaurant awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deans Place and The Star in Alfriston have been nominated and will compete against other establishments in the county for the awards.

Both restaurants have been nominated for the ‘Best Staff’ and ‘Best Team’ categories while The Star has also been nominated in the ‘Most Sustainable’ and ‘Best Roast’ category as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Harvey, founder of the BRAVOS said: In our seventh BRAVO year, the 2024 BRAVOS are more important than ever for the Sussex hospitality industry. Many businesses will be pushing through the quieter part of the year in anticipation of better times ahead for hospitality and a more prosperous economy.

Deans Place and The Star in Alfriston (Pictured) have been nominated and will compete against other establishments in the county for the awards. Picture: Google Maps

"The BRAVOS give the public the chance to positively celebrate and support their independent venues that are so important to us and this is what makes Brighton and Sussex unique."