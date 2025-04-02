East Sussex water gardening and aquatic centre up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
World of Water, in Ersham Road, Hailsham, has been listed by estate agents Quinton Edwards.
The water gardening and aquatic centre opened in 1991 and according to its website, has ‘one of the largest pond product ranges in the southeast’.
The Hailsham Store says it offers a pond filtration range catering for all sizes of ponds and budgets, with working displays of many models.
The outdoor sales area the store has a variety of aquatic pond plants and a range of self contained water features and waterfalls as well as a selection of rockery, gravel and garden pots.
No price has been included in the listing but estate agents Quentin Edwards stated there is ‘huge potential’ for any new owner.
The estate agents said: “We are pleased to offer to the market World of Water's Hailsham centre, which is located in a rural area close to large areas of population, in an affluent area of the country.
"The site benefits from planning consent for a garden centre as well as the aquatic centre and, whilst requiring investment, there is huge potential with only half the site currently being used.
“We understand that alongside the aquatic centre, there are also currently two concessions on site which generate an additional income of £17,600 per annum.
"The centre offers an excellent opportunity for a purchaser with the possibility to extend the current buildings or to redevelop the site for other uses, subject to planning permission.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.