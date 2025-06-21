Eastbourne based Send a Smile gets a Small Business Sunday boost from Theo Paphitis
The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and is a powerful platform supporting small businesses across the UK. 2025 marks the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday.
Following Theo’s support, www.send-a-smile.co.uk saw a spike in website visits and increased interest in their unique range of curated gift boxes, all designed to help people show care and connection, especially during challenging times like illness, loss, diagnosis or recovery. The duo are now proudly featured on the official #SBS winners' website: www.theopaphitissbs.com.
Kerry and Vix said, “We’re honestly over the moon. We created Send a Smile to help people show up for each other during life’s highs and lows, especially during the tougher times when knowing someone’s thinking of you can mean the most. From diagnosis and loss to new babies and birthdays, we’ve always believed in the power of a small gesture. To have Theo recognise that and share our work is such a proud moment. It’s wonderful to be part of such a supportive community.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS repost from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Send a Smile every success.”
Anyone looking for a repost from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are reposted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event, and make the most of the supportive community.
Send a Smile
For further information about Small Business Sunday please visit www.theopaphitissbs.com.