Eastbourne brow specialist nominated for prestigious beauty awards

Yasmin Dyson, Managing Director of Features Beauty in Carlisle Road, has been named as a finalist in four global and national industry awards.

The Brow Awards claims to be ‘the world’s only beauty industry specific and trademarked brow awards’ and Eastbourne based Yasmin has been nominated in three 2023 categories. These include Brow Lamination Expert, Henna Brows Expert, and PMU Hairstroke Brow Artist 2023. The winners will be announced on 23/09/23 at an expert-filled ceremony in Birmingham.

The popular UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 has also shortlisted Yasmin in the ‘best for brows’ category, representing Features Beauty’s hometown of Eastbourne. The UK Hair and Beauty Awards claims to be ‘the UK’s leading industry awards’, previous ceremony hosts include Blue’s Duncan James and Jake Quickenden.

Yasmin says ‘It’s been an exciting year for Features Beauty and I’m thrilled to be ending 2023 as a finalist in both The Brow Awards 2023 and The UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024. I’d like to thank the Features Beauty team and our loyal customers for their continued support, and I look forward to celebrating the talent in the beauty industry when the winners are announced.’

Yasmin Dyson, Managing Director of Features Beauty

Yasmin has 9 years of beauty industry experience, and started Features Beauty in 2014. The new luxurious Features Beauty Carlisle Road salon opened in July 2022, and recently celebrated its first birthday. Yasmin specialises in brow treatments including brow lamination, henna, hybrid tint, and SPMU. Yasmin’s semi-permanent makeup experience includes microblading and combination brows, and she is also part of the Elite Pro Team at the London Brow Company.

Features Beauty | Academy is based in Carlisle Road in Eastbourne and offers specialist brow treatments as well as manicures, pedicures, massages, and facials. Plus offers accredited training for those aspiring to be within the beauty industry, or masterclasses for those already within the industry and wish to further their knowledge.