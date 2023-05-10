An Eastbourne coffee shop owner has spoken of his success following the opening of the store in the town.

Major Coffee, located in Langney Street, recently opened in the town in March and has experienced success during its opening months.

Major Coffee is an independent coffee shop that focuses on sustainability, fair trade products and equality and offers brunch and restaurant items for guests to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Amor Carling, owner of Major Coffee said: “As a restaurant owner, there is nothing quite like the feeling of seeing our happy customers enjoying our delicious food and incredible signature blend of coffee.

An Eastbourne coffee shop owner has spoken of his success following the opening of the store in the town.

"It is the ultimate reward for all the hard work and dedication we put into creating the perfect dining experience.

“The smiles on the faces of our customers as they take their first bite of our perfectly cooked dishes, or savour the smooth, rich flavour of our coffee, is nothing short of magic. It is a moment that fills us with pride and makes all the effort worth it.“Every time a customer compliments our food or coffee, it feels like a pat on the back, a nod of approval that tells us we are on the right track. And seeing them leave with a smile on their faces, planning their next visit, is the greatest testament to the quality of our food and service.“It is not just about making great food and drinks, though. It is about the connection we make with our customers, the friendships we forge, and the memories we create. We are not just selling meals, we are sharing experiences, and that is something truly special.

“In the end, there is no greater feeling than knowing that our customers appreciate what we do and enjoy the fruits of our labor. It is what keeps us motivated, what drives us to constantly improve and innovate, and above all, what makes us happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad