Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
27 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Eastbourne business set to close after 70 years in the town

A business that has been in Eastbourne for over 70 years has announced that it will be closing down at the end of April.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST

Pat and Tony Davies, along with their son Chris Davies have run Weald Mobility Scooter Hire in Eastbourne collectively for over 70 years and have announced plans to close the shop at the end of April.

The shop on Tideswell Road were the ‘leading suppliers of disability aids and mobility equipment in Sussex’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement the Davies family said: “It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that we announce the retirement of the Davies family from the mobility business in Eastbourne.“After over 70 years of service, Weald Mobility will be closing it’s doors at the end of April this year.​”We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to all our customers who have supported us over the years. It has been an honour to serve our community, and we are grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us.“We are confident that our customers will continue to be well-served by local company A B Mobility (Sussex) Ltd - http://www.abmobility.co.uk/ in future.“Thank you for your patronage and for being a part of our journey.”

Most Popular
A business that has been in Eastbourne for over 70 years has announced that it will be closing down at the end of April.A business that has been in Eastbourne for over 70 years has announced that it will be closing down at the end of April.
A business that has been in Eastbourne for over 70 years has announced that it will be closing down at the end of April.

With a repairs unit in Tideswell Road and shop on Seaside the business owners have served many customers over the years including several hotels in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pat and Tony said that they were ‘looking forward to retirement and holidays in their favourite place Jersey.’

Related topics:Chris DaviesSussexSeaside