In a statement the Davies family said: “It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that we announce the retirement of the Davies family from the mobility business in Eastbourne.“After over 70 years of service, Weald Mobility will be closing it’s doors at the end of April this year.​”We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to all our customers who have supported us over the years. It has been an honour to serve our community, and we are grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us.“We are confident that our customers will continue to be well-served by local company A B Mobility (Sussex) Ltd - http://www.abmobility.co.uk/ in future.“Thank you for your patronage and for being a part of our journey.”