Pat and Tony Davies, along with their son Chris Davies have run Weald Mobility Scooter Hire in Eastbourne collectively for over 70 years and have announced plans to close the shop at the end of April.
The shop on Tideswell Road were the ‘leading suppliers of disability aids and mobility equipment in Sussex’.
In a statement the Davies family said: “It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that we announce the retirement of the Davies family from the mobility business in Eastbourne.“After over 70 years of service, Weald Mobility will be closing it’s doors at the end of April this year.”We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to all our customers who have supported us over the years. It has been an honour to serve our community, and we are grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us.“We are confident that our customers will continue to be well-served by local company A B Mobility (Sussex) Ltd - http://www.abmobility.co.uk/ in future.“Thank you for your patronage and for being a part of our journey.”
With a repairs unit in Tideswell Road and shop on Seaside the business owners have served many customers over the years including several hotels in the town.
Pat and Tony said that they were ‘looking forward to retirement and holidays in their favourite place Jersey.’