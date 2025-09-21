Eastbourne businesses invited to join business support programme

Sole traders and small businesses have been invited by Eastbourne Borough Council to join Build & Thrive, a free business support programme designed to help them ‘grow and thrive’.

Funded by Eastbourne Borough Council, by local employment and training contributions from qualifying developments in line with planning policies, and delivered by Freedom Works, the programme provides practical support to boost business success.

It includes a half day event on Tuesday, November 11 with expert-led workshops, fully-funded business support, networking opportunities, and breakfast is provided.

The programme is aimed at helping businesses improve their online presence and attract more customers.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, said: “We are committed to supporting smaller local businesses as we know it can be tough to get ahead. Build & Thrive is a fantastic opportunity for local tradespeople to get expert advice and support, all completely free.

"I encourage every eligible business to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity to build skills, find new customers and grow their business.”