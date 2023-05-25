A partnership of Eastbourne business groups and public sector agencies is inviting owners of alcohol-licensed venues - such as pubs, bars, cafés and hotels - across Eastbourne to join an accreditation scheme that promotes night-time safety and well-run venues.

The Best Bar None scheme is supported by the Home Office and drinks industry and rewards excellence in licensed premises.

Best Bar None Eastbourne will be launched at a free event at Foundry in The Beacon, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, June 14, from 4pm until 6.30pm.

At the event, businesses owners will hear from members of the Best Bar None Eastbourne partnership, which includes Eastbourne Borough Council, Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Trading Standards, East Sussex Public Health, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID), Eastbourne Hospitality Association and other representatives from the licensed trade.

Alongside a question and answer session, there will be a chance to register an interest in joining the scheme. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Deputy Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Eastbourne has a thriving night-time economy, and I am delighted Best Bar None is being set up to support this sector across the town.

"This scheme strengthens relations between the licensed trade, local authorities and police which is proven to cut alcohol-related crime and it champions ongoing improvements in managing licensed premises as well as sharing good practice.”

The partnership is inviting businesses in Eastbourne to register for the launch event by emailing the name of their business, who will be attending and any allergies they have to [email protected] by midnight on Friday, June 9.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come first serviced basis.

Regardless of whether a businesses can attend the launch or not, the Best Bar None Eastbourne partnership is inviting venues to register their interest in joining the scheme by completing a short form on the Eastbourne Borough Council website at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/BestBarNone

The partnership will carry out assessments of venues over the summer ahead of launching Best Bar None Eastbourne to customers later in the year.

From then, people will be able to spot an accredited venue by seeing a certificate or window sticker that has the Best Bar None logo.