Eastbourne businesses visit new offices of Sussex charity in Eastbourne

Businesses at SASBAH

Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce members have visited the new offices of SASBAH, which moved into Eastbourne almost a year ago.

SASBAH supports more than 1,000 people with various disabilities across Sussex, and is now based at The JPK Project hub in Old Town, Eastbourne.

Chamber members visited the new premises last Thursday evening.

Rom Sanglaji, CEO of SASBAH, said everyone associated with the charity is delighted to be working with the local business community.

He said: "We only moved to Eastbourne at the end of last year and we are keen to work with local businesses and organisations.

"Thank you to Christina and everyone at the Chasmber showing an interest in what we do."