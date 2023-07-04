Eastbourne care home receives 'requires improvement' rating

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its report of The Chase Rest Home in Southfields Road on June 30.

The home received an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ following the unannounced inspection. The areas of ‘Is the service safe?’, ‘Is the service effective?’ and ‘Is the service well-led?’ were also labelled ‘requires improvement’. The home did receive a ‘good’ rating for ‘Is the service caring?’ and ‘Is the service responsive?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC said the last rating for this service, from November 2022, was ‘requires improvement’ and the commission served a warning notice due to the lack of good governance.

The Chase Rest Home in Southfields Road, Eastbourne. Picture from staff

The CQC added: "At this inspection [in 2023] we found that although improvements had been made in some areas, the provider remained in breach of regulation.”

The inspectors explained that since the last inspection the manager had worked hard to improve.

The CQC said: “The manager spent time getting to know people to enable them to be able to develop care plans and documentation. Initially the manager focussed on the areas of high risk, they are aware that further work is required to meet all regulations but have done a lot of positive work to improve. Feedback from people, relatives and staff was positive and people told us they liked living at The Chase Care Home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although some areas improved, with action taken to upgrade documentation, further work is required so all regulations are met, according to inspectors.

The CQC said: “The provider had not maintained appropriate oversight and governance to ensure all areas of the day-to-day running of the home and health and safety was being monitored effectively. Some issues found at the last inspection had not been addressed.”

Infection prevention and control measures also needed to be improved as the inspectors said they observed staff not using Personal Protective Equipment or handwashing effectively, while cleaning schedules were not being consistently completed and some areas required further cleaning, the CQC added.

The CQC has asked the provider to send a report of what action they are taking to provide safe care and treatment to people. The service is also asked to show how it will improve its governance while ensuring robust recruitment processes are maintained.

The care home said it does not wish to comment.