Eastbourne care home receives 'requires improvement' rating following inspection

A care home in Eastbourne has received an overall ‘requires improvement’ rating following an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it said concerns were raised.

Mortain Place Care Home in Pevensey Bay Road received the rating from the CQC earlier this month following an unannounced inspection back in February.

The CQC said the care home received a ‘requires improvement’ rating in the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories. Despite this, the home did get a ‘good’ rating for the ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories.

The CQC explained that it had received concerns in relation to staffing, risk management and care delivery at the home.

Mortain Place Care Home in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

A CQC spokesperson added: “As a result, we undertook a focused inspection to review the key questions of ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ only.”

For key questions not inspected the CQC said it used the ratings awarded at its last inspection back in August 2021, where the service received a ‘good’ rating, to calculate the overall grade.

The report said: “Risk management needed improvement to ensure peoples’ health and well-being was protected and promoted. We identified shortfalls in respect of the management of specific health problems.

"Staff had not had the necessary training to meet people’s individual needs including catheter care. Some aspects of medicine management needed to be improved to ensure people’s safety.

“The governance of the service had not supported the service to consistently improve and sustain safe care delivery. Audit systems and processes, whilst in place, had failed to identify risks to people's safety and other aspects of the service that required improvement. There was a lack of clear and accurate records regarding some people's care and support.

"Communication handover sheets were not informative and not used effectively to inform staff. They were missing vital points for staff to follow up on, such as food and fluids to be encouraged, and people being unwell. Changes to people’s health and well-being were therefore not always planned for and monitored effectively.”

The CQC added that it received positive feedback from relatives about the quality of care.

The report said: “People received care and support from staff who had been appropriately recruited and trained to recognise signs of abuse or risk and understood what to do to safely support people. People were supported to take positive risks, to ensure they had as much choice and control of their lives as possible.

“There were COVID-19 policies in place for visiting that was in line with government guidance. Families told us that they were welcomed into the home and followed the guidance currently in place."

A spokesperson from the home said: “We are developing an action plan in response to the report. We are openly and transparently working with the CQC to address any issues. The team is confident that swift progress will be made in those areas.

"We were glad to see that the report reflects the robust training the team receive and were pleased to note the positive feedback about the support received from staff, and the quality of the home’s staff in treating residents with kindness and care. Delivering the highest quality care is of the utmost importance to us.”

