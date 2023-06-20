An Eastbourne care home has been sold after the owner announced his retirement following 20 years of ownership.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Sunnyhill Residential Care Home in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

Sunnyhill is a three-storey, 20-bedroom dementia care home with a ‘Good’ CQC rating and a strong trading history. The business is located in a predominantly residential area in Eastbourne which has a higher-than-average population of residents at retirement age.

The home has been under the ownership of Raj Madlani of Amba Care Homes Group since 2003. Raj also sold two of his homes - Old Shenfield Place and Ardtully Retirement Residence last year.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, Sunnyhill has been purchased by Sunjay Rai and Ash Sharma who own other care homes in East Sussex including Rivendale Lodge which they also bought through Christie & Co in 2003.

Raj Madlani, former owner of Sunnyhill Residential Care Home, said: "I am delighted to share the news that I have successfully sold Sunnyhill to Sunjay and Ash, who are highly accomplished in the local care home industry, with a remarkable track record of success. I have immense confidence in their ability to continue operating the home while upholding its strong reputation, which I have diligently nurtured over my 20-year ownership.”

Sunjay Rai and Ash Sharma, new owners of Sunnyhill Residential Care Home, said: “We are very excited about the purchase of Sunnyhill which we always thought would be a great fit with our existing family of care homes, Rivendale Lodge in Eastbourne and Nova House in Seaford, all of which have ‘Good’ CQC reports and strong reputations.”

