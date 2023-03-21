Shoppers at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, have been delighted with it’s recent makeover.

Officially re-opened by Colin Twomey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, last Wednesday (March 15), the store has been given a fresh new look.

Colin said: “The shop on Terminus Road plays a key role in funding the care provided by the hospice.

"With only 30 per cent of our funding coming from the NHS we rely on fundraising, retail and legacies to enable us to help people live well at the end of life.

Colin (chief executive), Sharon (shop manager) and Genexa (volunteer) officially reopening the store

“We have already seen the impact that this makeover has had – with shopper numbers and income rising significantly since the doors reopened.

"A huge thank you goes out to everyone in our community who supports us, and to the staff and volunteers that make retail possible for the hospice.”

The store, at 186 Terminus Road, is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Find out more at www.stwhospice.org/shops

Front of the store in Terminus Road

