Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Eastbourne charity shop gets a makeover

Shoppers at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice shop in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, have been delighted with it’s recent makeover.

By Madeleine GreenContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Officially re-opened by Colin Twomey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, last Wednesday (March 15), the store has been given a fresh new look.

Colin said: “The shop on Terminus Road plays a key role in funding the care provided by the hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With only 30 per cent of our funding coming from the NHS we rely on fundraising, retail and legacies to enable us to help people live well at the end of life.

Most Popular
Colin (chief executive), Sharon (shop manager) and Genexa (volunteer) officially reopening the store
Colin (chief executive), Sharon (shop manager) and Genexa (volunteer) officially reopening the store
Colin (chief executive), Sharon (shop manager) and Genexa (volunteer) officially reopening the store

“We have already seen the impact that this makeover has had – with shopper numbers and income rising significantly since the doors reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A huge thank you goes out to everyone in our community who supports us, and to the staff and volunteers that make retail possible for the hospice.”

The store, at 186 Terminus Road, is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Find out more at www.stwhospice.org/shops

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Front of the store in Terminus Road
Front of the store in Terminus Road
Front of the store in Terminus Road
Read More
Woman in her 70s assaulted at 2p machines in Eastbourne Pier arcade

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Eastbourne man's dismay as pavements dug up again to lay cables

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Comic Relief kicks off weekend of charity events at Eastbourne shopping centre

Inside of the store at Terminus Road
Inside of the store at Terminus Road
Inside of the store at Terminus Road
NHS