Eastbourne coffee shop launches limited edition coffee in collaboration with bonfire society

A coffee shop in Eastbourne has launched a limited edition coffee in collaboration with Eastbourne Bonfire Society.

Foundry Coffee has announced the launch of the limited edition ‘Bonfire Latte’ which will be available at all Foundry Coffee Eastbourne locations as well as the Foundry Coffee app, with exclusive double loyalty points available on purchases of the Bonfire Latte during Eastbourne Bonfire Weekend, October 4 and 5, for app users.

Launched on Friday, September 26 and running until Monday, November 7, coffee lovers will be able to enjoy the latte, with £1 from every drink sold donated directly to Eastbourne Bonfire Society (EBS).

A spokesperson for the coffee shop stated that the beverage was ‘inspired by the warm, nostalgic flavours of bonfire season’, the Bonfire Latte features a blend of speculoos syrup, whipped cream, toasted biscuit, rich chocolate drizzle, and is topped off with a giant marshmallow.

“We’re so proud to be part of this famous local celebration,” said Richard Carter, Owner of Foundry Coffee.

“Eastbourne Bonfire Night is a highlight of the calendar for so many people, and this collaboration gives us a fun way to give back to the community & support the Society’s fantastic work.”

The Bonfire Latte will remain available until Monday, November 7, covering nearby celebrations such as Lewes Bonfire Night.