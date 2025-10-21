Eastbourne coffee shop to provide exclusive offer during Beachy Head Marathon weekend

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:49 BST
A coffee shop in Eastbourne is set to provide an exclusive offer to certain customers during the Beachy Head Marathon weekend.

Throughout the Beachy Head Marathon (BHM) weekend, October 26 and 27, Foundry Coffee will offering an exclusive discount to participants of BHM 2025 participants.

Participants will be able to enjoy 10% off their entire order at both Foundry Coffee venues in Eastbourne.

To be able to use the offer, marathon runners will need to show their BHM 2025 medal or proof of participation at the counter.

Throughout the Beachy Head Marathon (BHM) weekend, October 26 and 27, Foundry Coffee will offering an exclusive discount to participants of BHM 2025 participants. Picture: Foundry Coffee

“We absolutely love the energy the Beachy Head Marathon brings to Eastbourne every year,” said Richard Carter, owner of Foundry Coffee.

“It’s a tough route and an incredible accomplishment.

“Offering a discount is our small way of recognising the effort every participant puts in - whether you ran the full marathon, half, 10K or the Ultraraces.”

The offer is available October 26 and 27 at both Foundry Coffee venues at the train station as well as the store at 49 Grove Road.

