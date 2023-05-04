Eastbourne company is ‘experiencing extreme financial difficulties and is now unable to trade’

Carrot Events has posted on its website: “Carrot Events Limited is experiencing extreme financial difficulties and is now unable to trade and because of this, [the company] has had no choice but to instruct Forbes Burton Limited to assist with this matter, you can contact [email protected] for further information. Thank you for your patience.”
Carrot Events’ social media page says the business helps clients promote their company’s values with ‘high-impact, bespoke’ events.
Carrot Events and Forbes Burton Limited have been contacted for a comment.