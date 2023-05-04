Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne company is ‘experiencing extreme financial difficulties and is now unable to trade’

An Eastbourne company has said it is unable to trade because it is facing ‘extreme financial difficulties’.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th May 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:15 BST

Carrot Events has posted on its website: “Carrot Events Limited is experiencing extreme financial difficulties and is now unable to trade and because of this, [the company] has had no choice but to instruct Forbes Burton Limited to assist with this matter, you can contact [email protected] for further information. Thank you for your patience.”

Carrot Events’ social media page says the business helps clients promote their company’s values with ‘high-impact, bespoke’ events.

Carrot Events and Forbes Burton Limited have been contacted for a comment.

Eastbourne seafront
Eastbourne seafront

