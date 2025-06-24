Eastbourne company opens brand new new showroom

An Eastbourne business celebrated its expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.

DB Domestics is family-run and it opened on Seaside, Eastbourne back in 1982.

It has built up an unrivalled reputation for home appliances.

This includes made to measure kitchens, washing machines, American fridge freezers, ovens and dishwashers.

Saturday's celebrations

Now it has opened a second store - in Seed House at the Bell Walk Shopping Centre in Uckfield Town Centre, and the ribbon cutting was performed by Councillor Jackie Love on Saturday morning.

Director Tom Baxter said: "We are so excited to be expanding after what is now 44 years serving the community in Eastbourne and wider afield. Saturday went very well indeed, which pleased us all.

"We remain devoted to Eastbourne and, despite the lack of new retail businesses opening, we are very excited to be able to offer our products and services to new areas.

"We can offer online prices with the option of customers seeing the products before they buy, with service and expertise being an integral part of what we can offer customers.

Pictured at Saturday's Ribbon Cutting - Tom Baxter, Councillor Jackie Love and Andrew Baxter

Tom's grandad Derek Baxter founded DB Domestics in Luton in 1971 before moving the business to Eastbourne in 1982.

Tom said: "It remains a family-run business of three generations with the same principles as it has always been with service at the core."

Go to www.dbdomestics.com

Uckfield - 01825 769292 - Unit 2, The Seed House, Uckfield TN22 1FL

Eastbourne 01323 725588 - 407-419 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7RT.

