Eastbourne company shifts production of biodegradable body wipes to UK

FreshWipes, an Eastbourne company providing personal care products designed to help people who struggle to shower, announced today that it will be moving production of its unscented antibacterial/biodegradable body wipes to the UK starting May 2023.

FreshWipes Unscented Wipes are now made in the UK

"Freshwipes is thrilled to be moving production of our body wipes to the UK, in line with our commitment to sustainability and supporting local communities," said Liz Barnes, Managing Director of FreshWipes.

"We believe that our products are ideally positioned to serve the growing demand for sustainable hygiene solutions, particularly given the current focus on reducing plastic waste and the apparent imminent ban on plastic wipes in the UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freshwipes' unscented antibacterial/biodegradable body wipes are made from high-quality, eco-friendly materials (biodegradable viscose) and are designed to be both gentle and effective at removing body odour. The wipes are thick, wet, and strong, providing a refreshing and convenient way to stay clean and fresh on-the-go. Freshwipes' body wipes are non-flushable, meaning that they can be composted, binned or buried.

In addition to the unscented antibacterial/biodegradable body wipes, Freshwipes have other scents (Coconut, Grapefruit) which will follow suit later in the year.

"We are excited to be able to offer our customers a range of sustainable hygiene solutions that are not only effective but also support local businesses and communities," said Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that our commitment to sustainability and our investment in Great Britain will help us to continue to be a leading provider of personal hygiene solutions for years to come."