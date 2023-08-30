Eastbourne entrepreneur teams up with BT to support NHS and tackle waiting times
This local initiative aims to alleviate pressures on healthcare professionals, streamline diagnosis, and bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of patient care.
Paul Cornell, General Manager and Co-founder of Axon Diagnostics, who started working with a Hastings based company, left to set up a disruptive healthcare company with the aim of offering a modern solution to support the problems the NHS face and to serve patients better. Paul expressed his excitement about the partnership and its local impact: "As a resident of Eastbourne, I am particularly proud that Axon Diagnostics is playing a role in this innovative collaboration. Our aim is to enhance healthcare accessibility for individuals in our community and beyond. This partnership signifies a step towards leveraging technology to support our hardworking doctors and clinicians, ultimately benefiting patients and improving overall health outcomes."
The NHS currently faces challenges due to staffing shortages, leading to increased reliance on outsourcing for diagnostic services. To address this issue, BT is working closely with AXON Diagnostics to create an ecosystem where clinicians can efficiently collaborate across regional networks. The digital platform provided by AXON Diagnostics acts as a secure hub for quick and accurate sharing of diagnostic information such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans. This digital connectivity facilitates real-time collaboration between specialists located in various locations, effectively increasing the capacity of healthcare services.
According to a recent study conducted by BT*, the public is strongly supportive of innovative solutions that can lead to faster diagnosis and treatment. In fact, 64% of the surveyed individuals believed that investing in such technology would greatly benefit the NHS. This sentiment reflects the community's eagerness to embrace technological advancements for the betterment of healthcare services.
BT's new diagnostic AI and digital services have the potential to significantly reduce waiting times within the NHS while enhancing patient care through the integration of advanced technologies. The collaboration between BT and AXON Diagnostics embodies the spirit of innovation and progress, aiming to create a more efficient and patient-focused healthcare system.
*Research conducted by Opinium on behalf of BT, polling 2,063 UK adults, weighted to be politically and nationally representative, between the 21st and 23rd June 2023