Eastbourne fish and chip shop operator named a finalist for national award
The Chesterford Group, which owns Churchill’s in Langney, could be named the ‘Best Multiple Operator of the Year’ at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.
Churchill’s was previously named the best fish and chip shop in Sussex.
Three businesses from across the nation have made it to the finals following an intensive judging process which saw entrants grilled about their industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and more.
Each of the three establishments in the finals will now receive a mystery visit, which will take place at an undisclosed time.
The business which scores the highest will be deemed the winner – with the announcement set to be made live at an awards ceremony in Westminster on February 28, 2024.
Paul Goodgame, managing director of the Chesterford Group, said: “A big thank you to the fantastic Eastbourne community for all of their continued support.
"We are absolutely delighted to have made it to the top three of the 'Best Multiple Operator' category in the National Fish & Chip Awards 2024!
"To get this kind of recognition is fantastic!
“Across the stores and HQ, our teams really go above and beyond every day to deliver the best fish and chip experience possible for our customers, which is something I’m incredibly proud of.
"Congratulations to the other two finalists, let’s see what happens in the finals in early 2024!”
Churchill’s Fish & Chips Langney is situated in 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, BN23 7RT.