Eastbourne flat with garden sells at auction

AUCTION: Two-bedroom 1 Staveley Court at 9 Staveley Road. Eastbourne

A ground floor flat with gardens and parking in a popular area of Eastbourne went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Two-bedroom 1 Staveley Court at 9 Staveley Road was among 187 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Emslie & Tarrant with vacant possession and a share of the freehold, it sold for £273,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 30 October.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We had strong pre-sale interest in this converted two bedroom mansion flat which forms part of the ground floor of an impressive, detached property with communal gardens and secure parking compound.

SOLD: Flat 3 in Wallsend House on Richmond Road, Pevensey Bay

“This led to 27 bids for the flat – which is situated just off Eastbourne seafront in the favoured Meads location with easy access to the beach and leisure facilities – and resulted in a good outcome for both vendor and purchaser.

A studio flat with letting potential in seafront location in Pevensey Bay was sold for £75,000 leasehold with vacant possession.

Flat 3 in Wallsend House on Richmond Road, was previously let for £730 per calendar month and the last tenants vacated the property in September.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This first floor studio flat situated in the centre of Pevensey Bay attracted strong interest.

“We had considered it ideal for continued investment or it would be perfect as a coastal bolthole or holiday home.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm’s last online auction of this year, the eighth, ends on 11 December, with bidding live from 9 December. Lot entries close on 17 November and the catalogue is online from 20 November.

