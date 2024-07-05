Eastbourne-founded events agency Identity secures major acquisition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne-founded events agency, Identity, has signed a deal with London-based experiential creative agency, Smyle Group, under the new umbrella, The Human Network, in a move that is set to redefine the global events industry.

This strategic acquisition brings together the collective expertise, resources, and reach of Identity, Identity Sports, Smyle, NJ Live, Powered By Humans, Dreamlike State and The Sports Presentation Co, positioning The Human Network as an unparalleled partner for delivering extraordinary worldwide event experiences and incredible content.

With a combined portfolio of over 50+ years of industry experience, The Human Network boasts an unrivalled depth of knowledge and creativity in event concepts, planning, production, content creation and execution. By harnessing the diverse talents and perspectives of its expanded team, the group is poised to push the boundaries of innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

"The expansion of The Human Network marks a significant milestone in our journey to create a future where event experiences are elevated to new heights," said Eastbourne-born-and-bred Michal Gietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Human Network and Identity. "We share a connected passion to drive human experience through everything we do. By uniting our strengths, we have created a formidable force that will enable us to deliver unparalleled service, creativity, and value to our clients, while creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment where our employees can thrive."

Michael Gietzen, The Human Network and Identity (left) and Dominic Thomas-Smith, Smyle Group (right)

“As we embark on our new journey as part of The Human Network, we remain focused on our mission to push the boundaries of creativity to deliver truly extraordinary event experiences on a global scale,” said Dominic Thomas-Smith, Managing Director of Smyle Group. “With our expanded footprint, combined resources and fuelled by our passion for human-centric solutions, we’re poised to revolutionise the events industry.”

As a group, the new strategic alliance of companies has conceived and delivered multiple high-profile and innovative events for its corporate and government client base, such as, COP28 UAE, The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Samsung’s Houses of Surprises, Spotify’s Wrapped Live, Meta at World Economic Forum, WWF State of the Planet Address, The London New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Drone Show as well as many forward thinking activations for brands like Adobe, Amazon, BT Group, Lloyds, Salesforce, The Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force, to name just a few.

“Our UK headquarters in Eastbourne is bolstered by our presence in 7 other countries across EMEA and the United States, which includes a combined team of over 250 talented professionals”, added Michael. “As we embark on our exciting new chapter as The Human Network we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional service, nurturing strong client relationships, and creating innovative, sustainable experiences that leave a lasting impact.”

Socium Advisors Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Human Network on the acquisition of The Smyle Group of Companies, with Thursfields providing buy-side legal advisory services to the company concerning the transaction.