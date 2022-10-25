Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne hearing charity receives cheque from Freemason group

An Eastbourne- based charity working to supporting deaf and hard of hearing people across East Sussex has been given a welcome boost.

East Sussex Hearing got the £200 donation from the town’s Verity Masonic Lodge which is part of the Freemasons – one of the oldest secular social and charitable organisations in the world. The donation was made as a thank you for the work the charity has done with some of the lodge’s members over the recent months.

East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan received the cheque from Verity Lodge officer David Hancock. He said: “We are incredibly grateful to the members of Verity for their support and appreciation of the work our charity does in the community, helping those with hearing loss. This kind gift will help us to continue our vital work.”

Eastbourne hearing charity receives cheque from Freemason group: L-R Jon Cope (client support technician ESH), David Hancock (officer of Verity Lodge), David Rowan (ESH CEO)

