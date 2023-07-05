An Eastbourne hotel has announced that it has completed refurbishment works to 28 bedrooms.

The Grand hotel, located on the seafront announced that it had completed the works and has now reopened the rooms following the renovation.

The 11-month project saw the removal of all the existing fixtures and fittings, as well as an upgrade and modernisation of the floors and bathroom facilities.

The new bathrooms feature white and grey marble floors and large walk-in showers with refillable toiletries by Molton Brown.

Picture: The Grand Hotel

Clague Architects were enlisted to transform the hotel’s suites, bringing them up to date while also respecting the property’s heritage, which dates back to 1875.