Eastbourne hotel completes major bedrooms refurbishments

An Eastbourne hotel has announced that it has completed refurbishment works to 28 bedrooms.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

The Grand hotel, located on the seafront announced that it had completed the works and has now reopened the rooms following the renovation.

The 11-month project saw the removal of all the existing fixtures and fittings, as well as an upgrade and modernisation of the floors and bathroom facilities.

The new bathrooms feature white and grey marble floors and large walk-in showers with refillable toiletries by Molton Brown.

The Grand hotel, located on the seafront announced that it had completed the works and has now reopened the rooms following the renovation. Picture: The Grand Hotel

Clague Architects were enlisted to transform the hotel’s suites, bringing them up to date while also respecting the property’s heritage, which dates back to 1875.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel said: We have now completed a full refurbishment of 28 bedrooms. Our new superior rooms create a contemporary luxury atmosphere with radiant lighting, a king-size bed and modern walk-in shower room. All superior bedrooms also have a built-in refrigerator and air conditioning.”