Eastbourne hotel named 'all-time favourite Tripadvisor spot'

A hotel in Eastbourne has been named as an ‘all-time Tripadvisor spot’ as part of the website’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

A apart of the website’s milestone, it rounded up travellers’ ‘all-time favourite spots since the beginning’.

It comes as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards, which celebrate the ‘highest level of excellence in travel’ and is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

The Langham Hotel in Royal Parade has been named as part of the 25th anniversary list.

The website says of the hotel: “Nestled near the pier with stunning sea views, Langham Hotel emerges as a top choice for its prime location and ease of access.

"Guests have called out the pristine cleanliness and comfort of the rooms, often accentuating the pleasure of gazing out at the ocean.

“The service at Langham Hotel garners high praise for the staff's friendliness and efficiency, which, along with a welcoming atmosphere, contributes to the hotel's charm.

"In terms of value, the hotel is lauded for its reasonable pricing, particularly for the sea view rooms and dining options that offer more than just a meal, but an experience.”

The hotel has proved popular with guests, being rated as a 4.6 stars out of five from 1,934 reviews.