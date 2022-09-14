Eastbourne hotel owners reflect on ‘busy’ summer season

Neil Kirby, who has owned the Langham Hotel in Royal Parade for 17 years, said: “It was a very good. Some hotels might be different but from our point of view we had a really good summer.

“It’s not just about how busy it is, it’s about the rapport, making sure visitors come back to us."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel owner said although they made more profit last summer, this year there was a higher occupancy rate.

Ravilious owners Caroline and Chris Harwood (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Chris and Caroline Harwood from the Ravilious Hotel in Blackwater Road said they were ‘very busy’.

They added: “We were full up all the way through.

“There was lots going on in Eastbourne with the tennis and Airbourne.”

The couple has owned the hotel January 2019.

Owner of the Langham Hotel in Eastbourne Neil Kirby

They added: “Last year was busy as well because it was just after lockdown. This year there were more European visitors, last year there were a lot of staycations and UK visitors.”

Mr Harwood said he is expecting less business in the winter months due to the cost of living crisis.

He added: “We actually might close for a bit in January because of the energy rates.

“It is a good chance for us to take a rest and to not get stung by the energy prices.”

The Mowbray in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Street Maps

Roy Burman from The Mowbray in Lascelles Terrace has also decided to close his hotel in January.

He said: “The volume of customers is always lower in that month and the outgoing is maximum in that month and with the expected costs, we think it doesn’t make sense to stay open.”

Mr Burman said the hotel had a good summer.

He added: “We have not had quite as many foreign guests as in previous years, but more than in the last two years, and we have kept up the same level of operation from that boost after people were let out after lockdown.

“I am worried that our bookings going forward are not going to be quite as good as people are beginning to feel pain in their pockets.”

The hotel owner said the bandstand was ‘sorely missed’ this summer.