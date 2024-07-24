The Ravilious Hotel, Blackwater Road, has been named the ‘best of the best’ – the highest honour the travel website gives.

It’s the second year in-a-row that the hotel – run by a local husband-and-wife duo – has been awarded the accolade.

Owners Chris and Caroline Harwood said: “We are honoured to be among the top one per cent worldwide Travellers’ Choice for the second year running, this is one of the most recognised and coveted awards in the travel space, so it is a huge achievement for us.

“With over 1,000 reviews we would like to thank all of our guests who have taken the time to leave their feedback.

"We think that the success of our business is having a great team and the personal service we provide as a family run hotel.

“We’ve also both lived in Eastbourne most of our lives and are passionate about sharing the best of the local area to ensure our guests leave with truly memorable experiences of their time in Eastbourne.”

The four-star Ravilious Hotel is an ‘extensively refurbished’ Victorian house which has been transformed into a boutique hotel with eight stylish bedrooms.

Tripadvisor describes the Ravilious as a coastal retreat with ‘beautifully presented, attractively decorated, and comfortable accommodations’.

The hotel has an average rating of 5/5 from more than 1,100 customer reviews.

One review reads: “One of the best hotels I’ve ever stayed in. Fantastic rooms, superb breakfast and just the best hosts. Caroline and Chris really did make you feel at home, so much so, we stayed an extra night!”

Take a look around the award-winning hotel below.

1 . C&C outside hotel.jpg Chris and Caroline outside the hotel (left) and Chris (right)Photo: Contributed

2 . Eastbourne hotel receives Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award Exterior of the hotelPhoto: Contributed

3 . Eastbourne hotel receives Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award The hotel's dining room and bar, noted as guests' favourite part of the business, according to Tripadvisor.Photo: Contributed