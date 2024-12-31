Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning hotel in Eastbourne will benefit from a £ 1 million hotel winter refurbishment programme.

Daish’s Holidays, an independent family-owned UK coach holiday group, has announced plans to invest more than £1 million in a winter refurbishment programme with upgrades to five of its 12 hotels ahead of the 2025 season.

The Imperial Hotel in Devonshire Place – which has received the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award three years in a row – is among the hotels benefitting from the programme.

Work is set to begin in early January 2025, according to Daish’s Holidays.

Imperial Hotel. Photo: Google Street View

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, said: “We’re thrilled to announce a substantial refurbishment programme that reflects our dedication to providing wonderful experiences for our guests.

"This investment is not only about aesthetic upgrades but also about creating warm, welcoming spaces where our guests can feel at home while enjoying all that Daish’s offers.”

The refurbishment programme covers improvements to over 100 bedrooms across the five hotels.