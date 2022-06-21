Eastbourne hotel sold to new owner with hopes to ‘improve its existing status’

The New Wilmington Hotel, in Compton Street within the Devonshire Quarter, is a three-star hotel and was on the market at a guide price of £1.6 million.

Now it has been sold to Hamid Qazi, who hopes to give it a refresh.

He said, “We are very pleased with the purchase of New Wilmington Hotel in Eastbourne. We have highly experienced staff who will help in running the hotel and we expect to provide a very welcoming service and improve its existing status.

The New Wilmington Hotel is sold (photo from Fleurets)

"New Wilmington is situated in an excellent location for all purpose travellers including family holidays and business travel. Nick from Fleurets has been very helpful and has been the key factor in making this purchase a success and I would highly recommend him as a property agent.”

The sale was handled by Fleurets.

Nick Earee, divisional director from Fleurets, said, “Having known the Organ family for a number of years I am delighted that I was able to secure a sale for them to an established local hotelier and they can now enjoy well deserved retirement having owned it for circa 40 years”.

Mr Qazi’s family also owns the Glastonbury Hotel in Royal Parade.

In March 2020 the hotel used its catering suppliers to provide much-needed food to key workers, and the vulnerable, elderly and self-isolating members of the public who were struggling to get food.

Sally Kitchen, from the hotel, said at the time, “If you are struggling and are scared and worried, call us. We will help anybody.”