Eastbourne house with development potential for auction

A substantial property and land with potential in Eastbourne is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in March.

Detached 8 Brand Road is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Emslie & Tarrant, it is listed with a freehold guide price of 475,000 to £495,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached property and land extending to a third of an acre

“We consider the property to have development potential, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“This bay fronted period house retains many original features and is at present arranged over three floors as two self-contained flats.

“Some of the rooms have undergone building work but in general this is in need of refurbishment and repair throughout.”

The building occupies a prominent corner location at the junction of Brassey Avenue and Brand Road in this established residential location close to Hampden Park with the station located nearby offering direct services to Brighton and London.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities nearby with the town centre and seafront within easy reach. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/135/

A detached bungalow in an established area of Eastbourne is being offered jointly with Leaper Stanbrook as an investment.

Two-bedroom 15 Oldfield Road, currently let at £8,352 per annum on regulated tenancy, is listed with a freehold guide price of £200,000 to £215,000.

Richard said: “We consider this property ideal for continued investment.”

The well-appointed 1930s style bungalow has double glazing and electric storage heating with a driveway providing off-road parking to the front. There is a good sized garden to the rear extending to approximately 120 feet in length.

The property is within easy reach of local shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas by the near A27 and A22.

It is let to a statutory tenant at a registered rent of £696 per calendar month which was last registered in December 2016. The tenancy commenced prior to 1989.

A freehold block with a let commercial unit and a vacant two-bedroom maisonette at 3 Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, is listed with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000.

The commercial unit, trading as Old Town Vape Shop, is currently let at £8,000 per annum on a 10-year lease from December 2023.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This freehold end-terrace property is located within easy reach of the railway station, the seafront and Eastbourne town centre.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/27/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

