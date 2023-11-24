Eastbourne Ice cream shop to offer free Gelato this Black Friday - here's how you can claim yours

A dessert restaurant will be offering free scoops of gelato in its Eastbourne store in a Black Friday deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Great Black Friday Gelato Giveaway at Creams, which has a branch in Terminus Road, Eastbourne will be giving away scoops of its 24 different flavours of gelato this Friday from midday until 7pm.

The company is predicting it will give away more than 100,000 scoops of gelato or sorbet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ice cream lovers only need to show up at a Creams restaurant during the giveaway, choose their gelato and enjoy.

A dessert restaurant will be offering free scoops of gelato in its Eastbourne store in a Black Friday deal. Picture: Creams

Founded in 2008, Creams serves a wide range of freshly prepared desserts, ranging from waffles and crepes to puddings and sundaes.

In 2021, Creams served more than four million customers, dishing out over 50 million scoops of gelato and one million milkshakes.