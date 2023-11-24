Eastbourne Ice cream shop to offer free Gelato this Black Friday - here's how you can claim yours
The Great Black Friday Gelato Giveaway at Creams, which has a branch in Terminus Road, Eastbourne will be giving away scoops of its 24 different flavours of gelato this Friday from midday until 7pm.
The company is predicting it will give away more than 100,000 scoops of gelato or sorbet.
Ice cream lovers only need to show up at a Creams restaurant during the giveaway, choose their gelato and enjoy.
Founded in 2008, Creams serves a wide range of freshly prepared desserts, ranging from waffles and crepes to puddings and sundaes.
In 2021, Creams served more than four million customers, dishing out over 50 million scoops of gelato and one million milkshakes.
Black Friday, which traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, takes place the Friday after Thanksgiving.