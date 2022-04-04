Stephen Rimmer Solicitors LLP rallied round to collect supplies to be sent to help refugees fleeing from Ukraine. Staff members, with help from family and friends, got together to send a large van of supplies to refugees.

Rachel Hemmings, from the firm, said, “We really wanted to do something practical to help those who are stranded in, or fleeing from the Ukraine, so I got in touch with the Ukraine Social Club in London who provided a list of all the items they were in desperate need of.

“I was astounded and heartened by the response and the amount that we collected. All the donations we managed to collect really show how much compassion there is for the desperate situation in Ukraine.”

Eastbourne law firm sends donations to the Polish border SUS-220331-164752001

Medical supplies, baby food and nappies, toiletries, and blankets were the main things donated.

Once all donations were collected, Rachel drove up to the social club in London to deliver the supplies before they made their way to Poland.