Women in Business Awards 2017 (photo by Mark Dimmock)

Eastbourne looking back: Women in Business Awards 2017

More than 350 people attended the Women in Business Awards in Eastbourne five years ago.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:46 pm

The Cavendish Hotel hosted the East Sussex Women in Business Awards in September 2017.

Awards were presented to outstanding and inspirational women.

The hosts for the evening were Katie Bulmer Cooke, a former contestant on The Apprentice, and Keith Ridley from Johnston Press and JP Events.

The evening was sponsored by Hart Reade Solicitors.

The awards sadly haven’t returned since the pandemic.

All photos by Mark Dimmock.

