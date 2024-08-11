Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new business is set to open in the Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne.

Ellevera Clay Co, owned by local mum Tay Robinson, will open its doors to the public in October.

The shop will sell bespoke jewellery and a variety of accessories – including stylish sunglasses and bags – while also providing a location for children’s parties and creative workshops.

Announcing the news to her online followers, Tay said: “It is with my greatest pleasure to announce to you all that Ellevera will be a shop!

Tay Robinson and her family at the Enterprise Centre. Photo: Contributed

"Right at the entrance of the gorgeous Enterprise Centre - I am so over the moon to share this news, I feel like I'm in a dream!

“I am so excited, and blessed. Thank you all and thank you to my amazing family, my amazing partner for all his endless support and validation, my supportive friends.

"Your support, your patronage means I can do what I love best: make an inviting, safe space where you can buy bespoke polymer clay jewellery, metal plated jewellery that fits every budget

"I am filled with love and excitement.”

Ellevera was established two years ago, starting with handmade polymer clay jewellery and eventually introducing metal-plated jewellery.

The brand is already well-established in Eastbourne, with Tay making regular appearances at Eastbourne Borough Market and the Enterprise Centre’s craft fairs.

The local mum has also recently introduced sister brand Vee and Mi, which sells children’s items including cute animal-themed bags, sunglasses, hats and hair accessories.

For more information about the local business, follow its progress on Facebook at Ellevera Clay Co.