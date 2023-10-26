Eastbourne nursery rated 'good' by Ofsted

A nursery in Eastbourne has been given an overall effectiveness rating of ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection.

Bright Beginnings in Enys Road was inspected in September and the report was published on Wednesday, October 25.

The areas of ‘quality of education’, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, and ‘leadership and management’ were also rated ‘good’.

The report says children are very happy in this welcoming nursery and staff interact with them well.

Leaders have also created an exciting and ambitious curriculum and it takes account of each child's age and developmental stage and allows children to develop the skills they need for future learning, according to the inspector.

They said babies and children have ample time to practise new skills and become competent in learning new tasks.

The provider leads a dedicated team of staff that feel appreciated and valued for the work their do and they have access to regular training and progression, the inspector said.

The report says the quality of teaching is also good and from a young age babies' attempts to babble and communicate are valued and built on.

It adds: “Children demonstrate very positive attitudes towards learning. They are actively encouraged to play, explore and develop curiosity as they experiment with new things. Staff help them to build confidence as they learn new skills and encourage them to try again when tasks are initially difficult.”

Children also behave well and show care and respect for others, according to the inspector.

The report says the nursery provides a spacious, clean and nurturing environment and children move around the spaces freely and easily. However, the organisation of preschool is less effective in supporting children's learning.

Parents are said to be very happy with the level of care their children receive and describe the staff as 'amazing'.

All children make good progress in their learning and development, including children who need extra help. Provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is also good, the report states.

In the report it said children's safety is given the highest priority.